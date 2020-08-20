DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Some parents are upset with Decatur Public School District after they said they received moldy meals.
DPS 61 said it is working the issue out with its vendor.
One family showed WAND the contaminated food.
Hayden Bell's younger brother and sisters were delivered meals. Bell inspected the food and discovered mold in two cups of beans and a cup of diced pears. Bell said seeing the moldy food made him sick to his stomach.
Since DPS is embracing remote learning, families are automatically enrolled in having meals sent to them. The school district provides breakfast and lunch to students.
"I'm worried about the kids who didn't check the food that don't have a parent or an older sibling like myself there," Bell said.
Disgusted by what he saw, Bell posted pictures of the food on Facebook. DPS 61 put out a statement, and it read in part:
"We're working to gather contact info from families who received the items in question and offer replacement product. We are also pulling all of the products in question from future deliveries this week."
The school district's spokesperson said its food vendor is Aramark, a food service company that provides meals to schools, universities, businesses and prisons. WAND News reached out to multiple people with Aramark for a statement but have not heard back from anyone yet.
"They're the ones who prepared the food," Bell said. "They literally had to have put them in cups. They're clear cups with the lid on it."
Bell hopes parents and guardians inspect whatever their child is given to eat. They can also opt out of the delivery service. DPS said families can do so by logging onto their Skyward Family Access account. The school district said it is working to improve the process of delivering meals to students each week.
