DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Public Schools Board of Education voted Tuesday night to approve a contract with the Decatur Federation of Teaching Assistants.
A 7-0 unanimous vote pushed the agreement - a successor contract for 2019 to 2023 - through.
DPS and DFTA had started negotiating a deal in April 2019. The last contract between the sides expired on June 30, 2019.
In October 2019, DFTA members began a strike before returning to the classroom several days later. Multiple attempts to reach an agreement after that time failed.
As WAND-TV reported Friday, a tentative agreement was reached in July 2020. DFTA members voted Friday to ratify the contract.
Specific details about the contract have not yet been made public.
