DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The next step of demolition involving a Decatur Public Schools facility will move forward after a Decatur Public Schools board vote.
DPS officials have been considering demolishing Oak Grove Elementary School and Johns Hill Magnet School. Those schools, along with Stevenson Elementary School, are expected to close at the end of the 2019-20 school year.
In the case of Oak Grove, located in the middle of a neighborhood at 2160 W. Center St., officials have said it doesn't bring much value for future use. In a 6-0 Tuesday night vote, the DPS school board approved architects to design specifications for demolishing Oak Grove.
Architects also recommended demolishing Johns Hill. The district is planning on building a new Johns Hill school near the current location as part of its BOLD plan.
The same plan will look to combine Ben Franklin Elementary School and Oak Grove students as attendees of Ben Franklin. Parsons Elementary School and Stevenson students will be brought together at Parsons.
