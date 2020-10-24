DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Public School Board is slated to approve to compensate Assistant Superintendent Jeffery Dase $30,000 at Tuesday's board meeting.
According to the agenda, the compensation is for "his efforts and accomplishments in FY2020."
The recommendation on the agenda includes other pay bumps, with the next highest being $4,250 for staff participation in a program. The smallest going to staff is $16 for staff participation in Flocabulary program.
Dase is currently under a five-year contract with an annual salary of $156,715.
In January, Leaders with the Decatur Education Association gave Dase a "failing grade for his performance."
He came to Decatur Public Schools in April 2019 and previously was a teacher and assistant principal for Chicago Public Schools.
The School Board meeting is Tuesday at 4 p.m.
To see the complete board agenda, click HERE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.