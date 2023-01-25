DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Decatur Public Schools announces the hiring of Valdimir Talley, Jr., as the District’s new Safety and Security Administrator.
The DPS Board of Education approved Tally's employment during it's Tuesday night board meeting.
According to DPS, Talley has spent more than three decades in law enforcement, most recently as Chief of Police for the Maywood Police Department, from which he retired in 2021. He has more than 18 years of criminal investigative experience; graduated from the FBI National Academy program; and has served as Bureau Chief for the Illinois State Police, Board member for the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement (NOBLE) Chicago Metropolitan Chapter, and as President-Elect for the Rotary Club of Maywood-Proviso.
“Mr. Talley brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to serve the students and staff of Decatur Public Schools,” said Dr. Rochelle Clark, DPS Superintendent. “We take the safety and security of our students and staff very seriously. We are pleased to have Mr. Talley join the DPS leadership team and look forward to working proactively to ensure our schools are as secure as they can possibly be.”
Talley is familiar with the Decatur area, having lived here previously, with two children who graduated from Johns Hill Magnet School and Eisenhower High School.
His first day on the job will be Monday, January 30, 2023.
