DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — On Thursday evening, Decatur Public Schools announced that parents would be receiving an "important robocall message from Superintendent Dr. Rochelle Clark" at 6 p.m.
The district asked parents to listen to the message in its entirety and partner with them to address the issues.
The Facebook post did not specify what issues the message would be addressing. WAND reached out to DPS to obtain a copy of the recorded message from Dr. Clark which can be found below.
Dr. Clark's message addressed her concern with the recent amount of fighting and violent behavior that has been occurring in the middle and high schools. She said that the behavior is leading to more suspensions and expulsions.
"Families, suspensions and expulsions are not steps I want to take. But I will if it means keeping our students and staff safe. I need your support. Please help us help our kids. We need to work together if we want to ensure that our kids are able to come to school in a conducive learning environment and graduate to be productive citizens."
The message comes just weeks after the district hired a new Safety and Security Administrator.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.