DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The new Decatur Public Schools interim superintendent would work no more than 120 days in the year in terms of a contract DPS will consider for approval on June 22.
Terms of the contract include a limit to days worked for the time period of the contract, which would run from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022. She would be paid $800 a day.
The contract also says Williams would have insurance paid for by the district at $299 per month.
Williams was approved on June 8 as the district's interim superintendent with a 6-1 vote. The only no vote in that decision was from Alana Giselle Banks.
She had served for DPS for decades and began working as an assistant superintendent in May of 2014. She retired from the district in the summer of 2019.
