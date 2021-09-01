DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Public Schools have launched a dashboard with district COVID-19 statistics.
The data can be viewed here.
As of Wednesday, the district had a total of 120 student COVID-19 cases and 23 staff cases during the school year.
The district lists COVID-19 cases for the current week from Sunday to Saturday by school in a graph. There is another graph for the last 14 calendar days.
