DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Decatur Public School District is taking action to crack down on recent violence in middle and high schools. Tuesday night, the DPS61 Board voted to expel three students.
In a robocall, Superintendent Dr. Rochelle Clark had threatened the district would begin expelling students if fighting and violence continued to get worse.
While board members said they support expelling these students, they are concerned about the future education of the children.
"I just don't like expulsions without stays," Board member Alana Banks said during Tuesday night's meeting.
"I'm not condoning the violence in the schools but I do not feel comfortable expelling a student who is 13 or 14 years for 2 years with no referral or alternative education in Illinois," Board member Dr. Kevin Collins-Brown added.
Other board members said the district need to send a clear message about violence to ensure all students are safe.
"The circumstances of this event are completely unacceptable and I think the our message needs to be clear," Board member Jason Dion said during the meeting Tuesday night.
These three students will be expelled for the rest of this academic year, and the 2023-2024 school year.
Dr. Clark is again pleading with parents to speak with their children, and call the school if they know about violent incidents outside of school.
The DPS61 Board also voted to hire a substitute security officer. The position will fill-in when other security staff are out sick or on vacation.
