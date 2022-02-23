MATTOON, Ill. (WAND)- An IDOT vehicle was struck in an I-57 crash that "could have been a fatal accident", responders said.
According to officials, Illinois State Police, Mattoon Police Department, Coles County Sheriffs Deputy’s and EMS are responding to a traffic crash involving a box truck and an IDOT truck, and a passenger car, on I-57 northbound at milepost 188.
Illinois State Police said a white 2021 Freightliner box truck was moving northbound in the right lane of I-57 and struck a Truck Mounted Attenuator (TMA) attached to the IDOT truck. The IDOT truck was blocking the right lane for workers who were patching the road. The collision led to the box truck overturning on its right side in the road.
After that collision, a 2019 Chevrolet Traverse was damaged after driving through crash debris.
Troopers said the box truck driver was 24-year-old Evan T. Bebee from Cut Off, La. He was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. State police cited him on alleged failure to yield to a stationary vehicle (Scott's Law) and failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash charges.
Authorities said the IDOT driver, a 64-year-old Humboldt man, refused medical attention. The Traverse driver, a 25-year-old Dowagiac, Mich., man, also refused medical attention.
At 4:43 p.m. Tuesday, troopers said I-57 northbound had been reopened at mile post 184 after the traffic diversion in the area ended. Traffic at that time was still down to one lane on I-57 northbound at mile post 188 while crews removed debris.
Police advise to use caution while driving through the area of find an alternate route. Be alert for slow or stopped traffic in the area.
Drivers were reminded to follow Scott's Law, which requires drivers approaching an emergency vehicle or any vehicle with emergency or hazard lights activated to slow down and move over.
Someone who violates Scott's Law commits a business offense and faces a fine of no lower than $250 or more than $10,000 for a first offense. Should the violation lead to an injury to another person, the violator will see their driver's licenses suspended for a mandatory period of anywhere from six months to two years.
