WESTPORT, Conn. (WAND) – A man took his distracted driving ticket to court and ended up getting it removed.
Jason Stiber, 45, was fined $300 after a Westport, Conn., police corporal ticketed him on April 11, 2017. The driver claimed police confused his black cell phone with a hash brown he was eating and decided to contest the ruling, even after a magistrate ruled he was guilty.
The ruling was overturned by Norwalk Superior Court Judge Maureen Dennis, who decided Friday that the state didn’t meet its burden of proof. She did not say if Stiber was really eating a hash brown.
John Thygerson, Stiber’s lawyer, shared some thoughts with NBC News about the ruling.
"It was probably the most expensive hash brown in history, but it was worth it," he said. "People can take the path of least resistance, 'OK, I'll pay the fine.' But others say, 'No, I want to pay more for the principle.' "