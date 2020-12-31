(WAND)- Driver Services facilities statewide will begin reopening on Tuesday, Jan. 5.
Face masks are required, and social distancing and other safety measures will remain in place.
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White reminds everyone that driver’s licenses and ID card expiration dates have been extended until June 1, 2021. As a result, people do not need to rush to visit a facility, especially during winter weather conditions.
Additionally, White stressed that many transactions can be conducted online at www.cyberdriveillinois.com instead of waiting at a Driver Services facility.
Some of these services include:
· Renewing a license plate sticker;
· Renewing a valid driver’s license for qualifying drivers;
· Renewing a valid ID card for those age 22-64 (seniors 65 and older have free, non-expiring IDs);
· Obtaining a driver record abstract
· Filing Business Services documents, such as incorporations and annual reports
· Customers with issues involving administrative hearings may contact adminhearings@ilsos.gov
White has expanded online renewals for driver’s licenses and ID cards to reduce facility visits for in-person service.
Not everyone qualifies, particularly those who are required to pass a written or road test.
Individuals who qualify will receive a letter with a unique PIN approximately 90 days before the expiration date.
The PIN is required to renew online.
More than 34,000 customers have already taken advantage of the expanded driver’s license and ID card online renewal program, which results in fewer customers waiting in person at Driver Services facilities.
“Throughout this pandemic, my commitment has been to do everything we can to help protect the health and safety of our residents and my employees, while providing services to the people of Illinois,” said White. “This remains our goal and guides our decision making.”
