LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - An arrest has been made in the death of a Lincoln man, according to the Lincoln Police Department. 

Police say John Beck died on May 19 as a result of an overdose, possibly from heroin laced with fentanyl. 

On July 16, police arrested 30-year-old Deandre Rodgers on charges of drug-induced homicide in connection to Beck's death. 

A toxicology performed on Beck confirmed his death was from a toxic mix of heroin and fentanyl. 

Beck was found dead at the Tremont Trailer Park in Lincoln. 

Rodgers remains in custody in the Logan County jail on a $50,000. He's expected to appear in court on July 31. 

