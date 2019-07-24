LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - An arrest has been made in the death of a Lincoln man, according to the Lincoln Police Department.
Police say John Beck died on May 19 as a result of an overdose, possibly from heroin laced with fentanyl.
On July 16, police arrested 30-year-old Deandre Rodgers on charges of drug-induced homicide in connection to Beck's death.
A toxicology performed on Beck confirmed his death was from a toxic mix of heroin and fentanyl.
Beck was found dead at the Tremont Trailer Park in Lincoln.
Rodgers remains in custody in the Logan County jail on a $50,000. He's expected to appear in court on July 31.