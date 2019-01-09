DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A man who was driving drunk when a crash killed his daughter is going to prison.
On May 15, 2017, 32-year-old Matthew Jackson was driving with 17-month-old Ava Taliferro in the backseat. His car and a pick-up truck collided on Lost Bridge Road in Decatur.
Witnesses reported watching him throw a glass bottle with vodka in it from his car in the crash aftermath. Police say Jackson’s BAC level, which they measured from a blood sample, was .265 that night. He was charged with aggravated DUI, which is a Class 2 felony.
Taliferro died after 1 a.m. in hospital care. Jackson also went to the hospital, and the truck driver only had minor injuries.
A judge sentenced Jackson on Wednesday to four years in prison and two years of mandatory supervised released. He must serve at least 85 percent of that time.