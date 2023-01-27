Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Senator Dick Durbin, (D) Illinois, is demanding the Food & Drug Administration act immediately in removing e-cigarettes and vaping products from store shelves saying the agency has ignored a court order requiring them to take action by September 2021.
“While the FDA has dithered, dallied and delayed more than one-million of Americas kids have started vaping,” Durbin stated this week calling on the agency to obey the court order. “Not next year. Not next month. Immediately today.”
In a filing this week the FDA stated it will be December 31, 2023 before it completes a premarket review process for some of the most popular vapes used by children. Senator Durbin wants the FDA to use its powers to remove all unauthorized e-cigarettes from store shelves, as required by law.
