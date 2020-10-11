(WAND) - A showdown in the senate starts tomorrow as Judge Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearings to the supreme court begin.
Democrats fear the hearings could be another COVID-19 super spreader, but republicans are pushing ahead to get Barrett on the high court as quickly as possible.
Democratic Senator Dick Durbin is on the Senate Judiciary Committee. He said he had a good, constructive conversation with the Supreme Court nominee.
"I asked her, not some deep, legal, philosophical questions, Durbin said on NBC's Meet The Press. "We just chatted for a minute, and I really wanted to try to understand her experience as a person when it came to health care because she is being sent on assignment to the Supreme Court by President Trump. And we know what that assignment is, eliminate the Affordable Care Act."
As for Barrett's qualifications, Durbin said they speak for themselves. ""Well, qualifications are an interesting measure. I voted against her the last time because she literally had no trial experience, or very little when she was seeking this position," said Durbin. "In terms of whether she understands the law, of course. She has been a professor, a Constitutional law professor at a law school. And that's a pretty clear indication of her background."
The hearings start tomorrow morning at 8 ET. Hearings will run until Thursday.
