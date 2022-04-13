WHITE COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - An earthquake was reported early Wednesday morning in southeast Illinois, per the United States Geological Survey.
A USGS map showed the magnitude 2.6 earthquake was reported just under two miles southeast of Springerton. The time listed for the earthquake was about 1:40 a.m.
It had a depth of about 9 miles, USGS data showed.
A caller told WAND News they could feel the earthquake in the Taylorville area early Wednesday morning.
