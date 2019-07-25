DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Ursula Beck Tennis Classic is coming back to Decatur and local businesses hope tennis fans serve up dollars.
The Decatur-Macon County Economic Development Corporation says one of Decatur's biggest selling points is the kindness of its people.
The action on the court will be fast, but the EDC hopes those tennis fans will slow down and enjoy the local businesses while they're here.
"While those people are in your community, they're probably stopping and getting gas, maybe getting something to eat," said EDC president Ryan McCrady. "We hope they'll come down to experience our downtown, the great shops and restaurants and opportunities there."
The Ursula Beck Tennis Classic starts on July 29 and runs through August 4 at Fairview Park in Decatur.