EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - A central Illinois hospital announced the first child born at the facility in 2022!
Jiraiya Speed Hensley was the first child born at HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital. The birth happened at 12:49 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2022.
Hensley weighed 4 pounds, 14.7 ounces and was 17 inches long.
The child's proud parents are Porscha Schultz and Dakota Hensley of Edgewood, the hospital said. Leaders presented them with a basket of gifts to celebrate the birth, along with a special onesie for being the New Year's Baby at St. Anthony's.
