EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND)- Effingham Police dedicated their new police station with a ribbon cutting Thursday morning.
Chief Jeff Fuersting described the building as the premier police facility in southern Illinois.
“We didn’t have a training center at our old facility,” Fuersting said. “Now we have a training room that houses 48 students. We have a defensive tactics room where we can do hands-on training in our facility. Our evidence processing is state-of-the-art.”
The project came in under-budget at $7.1 million, Fuersting said. The new building could help attract future officers, he said.
“When you have a facility of this nature and the amenities we have in this facility and the current team members we have on this police department, it definitely attracts our professional staff members wanting to come work here and sworn officers wanting to come work for the City of Effingham,” Fuersting said.