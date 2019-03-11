DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – An emergency shelter is opening for the homeless in Decatur Monday night.
The shelter will be at the Decatur Macon County Opportunities Corporation (DMCOC), which is located at 1122 E. Marietta St. It is meant to serve people who are homeless and would have to sleep on the street otherwise.
DMCOC leaders say they’re following recommendations from the National Coalition for the Homeless, which asks that shelters be made available when low temperatures go below 40 degrees. In those conditions, the risk for hypothermia is higher.
A press release says this Decatur shelter will be open each night where the expected low is 40 or below.
The DMCOC says member agencies of the Macon County Continuum of Care are continuing to work on efforts to best meet community needs.