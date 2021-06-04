DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Public Schools could be moving forward with their search for an interim superintendent as soon as June 8.
The item "employment of an interim superintendent" was a roll call action item on the June 8 agenda.
The district will be losing its current superintendent, Dr. Paul Fregeau, after June 30. Fregeau is leaving to become superintendent of the Fox C-6 School District in the St. Louis area.
Fregeau's resignation was approved in March.
The board had previously decided not to replace Fregeau until after the April elections, in which four new members took their seats.
