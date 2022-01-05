URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - An annual celebration honoring the legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is coming to Champaign County.
On Jan. 16, the 21st Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Countywide Celebration will be held at the Krannert Center for Performing Arts (500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana). Doors for this event will open at 4 p.m. and the Community Choir begins at 4:30 p.m.
The program features Derek Barber King Jr., a nephew of Dr. King, as a keynote speaker. It begins at 5 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
Proof of vaccination is required to enter the Krannert facility.
In the ceremony, there will be three community members honored with prestigious awards in recognition of their work to uphold Dr. King's principals and ideals, including:
- Janice Walker – Recipient of the Doris Hoskins Prestigious Community Service Award
- Courage Connection – Recipient of the James R. Burgess, Jr. - Susan Freiburg Humanitarian Award
- James TYGAR Corbin – Recipient of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Outstanding Achievement Award
The public can also attend the Unity Breakfast on Jan. 17, 2022. It is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Vineyard Church of Central Illinois (1500 N. Lincoln Ave., Urbana). This event is also free for the public.
"The MLK Countywide Committee and the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Advocacy for Justice Committee looks forward to continuing to recognize the achievements of area youth and the commitment of community members, while also honoring the significant contributions to civil and human rights practiced by Dr. King," a press release said. "The MLK Countywide Committee is comprised of the City of Champaign, City of Urbana, Parkland College, University of Illinois, Champaign County, and the Village of Rantoul."
