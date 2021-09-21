(WAND)- Illinois State Police have temporarily shutdown the northbound I-57 ramp to Tuscola (exit 212) due to hazardous conditions.
The ground is reported to be covered in an oily substance, and mixed with the rain, making the ramp extremely slick and unsafe to drive on.
Multiple minor crashes have been reported already due to these conditions.
The ramp will remain close until the substance can be mitigated by IDOT.
