DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – March Madness is here, and the Fighting Illini are a favorite to win it all. Plenty of Central Illinois hope to beat the odds with a perfect bracket. That is very unlikely.
The American Gaming Association expects more than 36-million Americans will fill out the NCAA March Madness bracket. That is down 8-percent from 2019, and the probability of winning is nowhere near possible.
“Do you have a pretty good odd, or no?” WAND News asked Joe Stickles, the chair of Milikin’s’ math department. He quickly responded “Uhm, no.”
Stickes says your chance of a perfect bracket is one in 9.2 quintillion. .
"That's a one with 18 zeroes after it,” he said.
Your chance of getting struck by lightning is one in 500,000. Your chance of being eaten by a shark is 15,000 times more likely. You also are 140,000 times more likely to become a billionaire.
"A lot of people are just trying to pick the winner to, they're not trying to pick the perfect bracket so it is a little bit easier to come out of that.”
There has never been a perfect bracket. However, a guy named Gregg Nigl got the first 49 game winner picks right in 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.