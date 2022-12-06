SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The holiday season is in full swing and that means traveling to visit family — and delicious food.
But that also means many people will be thrown off of their normal routine — and their health could take a hit. Holiday dishes and sweets aren't always the healthiest and staying with relatives — or having them stay with you — can cut into a person's workout schedule.
But there are ways to enjoy the season and stay on track.
"Try to stick with your normal routine," said Katharine Patel, a registered dietician with HSHS Medical Group. "Work in time for exercise — take a walk with your family. Try to stick to your normal sleep schedule and eating pattern. When it comes to all of those holiday parties, moderation is key."
Patel also said people can substitute ingredients into traditional desserts to make them healthier. That includes subbing apple sauce, a mashed banana or Greek yogurt into baking recipes instead of using butter.
