MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Deputies are warning the public after counterfeit bills surfaced in Macon County during the holiday season.
They said the bills commonly say "For Motion Picture Use Only" on them. Around Christmas, more reports have circulated about them.
To be sure cash received is legitimate, Sgt. Scott Flannery suggests checking the federal treasury department's website for information about security features on bills.
"Of course now, with today's day and age, they have the watermarking. We all know about the strips that are in there," he said. "But there's a lot of information and details that goes into money that to the naked eye, you wouldn't necessarily know it."
