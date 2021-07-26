CHICAGO (WAND) - Federal investigators are warning the use of fake vaccine cards is illegal ahead of Lollapalooza in Chicago.
With America still in a pandemic, the rules for Lollapalooza in 2021 are different. Concert-goers are required to show a printed COVID-19 card copy, vaccine record or negative coronavirus test within 72 hours of going in to Lollapalooza. Should someone test positive for the virus in the 72-hour time frame, they will be allowed a refund by sending the order number and ticket information to info@lollapalooza.com.
Unvaccinated people must wear a mask throughout their time at Lollapalooza.
Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said the FBI is reminding people that use of a fake card to gain entry is illegal.
"As a reminder from the FBI, if you make or buy a fake COVID-19 vaccination record card, you're endangering yourself and you are breaking the law and they have been doing work on this around the country," Arwady said.
In May, the FBI said vaccination cards are intended to give recipients important information about their vaccinations. Investigators said the "creation, purchase, or sale of vaccine cards by individuals is illegal and endangers public safety."
According to NBC Chicago, the FBI and other organization had warned of these cards being sold in states including Illinois. There have been sale listings on Twitter, Instagram and eBay.
"If you did not receive the vaccine, do not buy fake vaccine cards, do not make your own vaccine cards, and do not fill-in blank vaccination record cards with false information," a spring FBI warning said. "By misrepresenting yourself as vaccinated when entering schools, mass transit, workplaces, gyms, or places of worship, you put yourself and others around you at risk of contracting COVID-19."
Lollapalooza will have no capacity limits when it runs from July 29 to Aug. 1, 2021 at Grant Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.