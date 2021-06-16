SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The death of a Sangamon County inmate was ruled a homicide by the county coroner.
As WAND News previously reported, officials said there wasn't criminal intent by correctional officers after the death of 39-year-old Jaimeson Cody. The coroner said Cody died from "restraint asphyxia in the setting of methamphetamine intoxication."
Cody's family however, said he was killed and made a statement at the county jail. The family wants answers, accountability and the Sangamon County sheriff to resign.
Jamie Cody, Jaimeson's step-mother, claims correctional officers sat on the 39-year-old and used a stun gun on him multiple times. In April, Sheriff Jack Campbell told WAND News Cody was under close observation.
During a regular check up, a CO noticed blood on the inmate's uniform. Officers tried to check for injuries but Cody resisted. Officers used a stun gun on Cody's legs to subdue him, but he was unresponsive after being handcuffed.
The family watched the released video of the incident. They believe their son was not resisting. Jamie said she wants the names of the CO's who were involved.
"I know Jaimi suffered burns, numerous tasers and blunt force injuries. Blunt force on his head, on his body," the step-mother paused. "And the bruises showed through the makeup at his funeral."
Campbell said Cody was harming himself and "swift action was necessary and warranted, and it was done with the intent of stopping a harmful situation, not to cause harm."
WAND News reached out the sheriff for further comment. Campbell replied, "I don't have any comment." The Cody family said their son was not perfect, but he was loved.
