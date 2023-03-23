CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A family has been displaced after their home caught fire early Thursday morning in Champaign.
The Champaign Fire Department was called to a home at 26 Ashley Ln. at 1:23 a.m.
They found fire in the two-story home that had started in an attached garage and spread to the house.
Everyone had already gotten outside when crews arrived.
Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire.
The cause of the fire has not been determined as investigators continue to look into it.
