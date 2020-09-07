DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The family of a 22-year-old Decatur man are praying for a miracle after they say their loved one was attacked, and left fighting for his life.
According to Starr Conrad, the sister of a Decatur man on life support, her brother was attacked with a piece of wood by a woman early Sunday morning during an argument near Condit and Calhoun in Decatur.
"The doctors don't think he will ever come back from it. If he does come back from it, he will need help to walk, talk, eat, etc. on his own," Conrad said.
Conrad told WAND News her brother has swelling and bleeding on the brain, and he is not breathing on his own.
"It is very heartbreaking,” Starr said. “I never would have thought I would get that call as early as I did to go to the hospital and see my brother in that state and knowing the outcome over one small argument. It is not worth it. It is not worth being beat over. It is not worth being on life support over. I am just at a loss of words about him being in that condition."
Decatur Police are investigating the man’s condition. A police sergeant told WAND News officers were called to Decatur Memorial Hospital for a man with a skull fracture who was in emergency surgery. According to police, officers were originally told the man fell down stairs, but later were told by the family he had been beaten.
"I just hope all this violence stops,” Conrad said. “I really do."
Conrad said they have told police they know who committed the attack on her brother and have evidence of that person admitting to the attack. Conrad is pleading with the person responsible to come forward.
"I am not going to be angry with this person,” Conrad said. “I have no room to be angry with this person. I just think that maybe she needs help and she needs to turn herself in. This isn't something that does not go without consequence."
Conrad said her brother is not breathing on his own and is in medically induced coma. He will be removed from the medically induced coma on Tuesday to see how her brother responds. The family will work with doctors over the next three to four days to determine how to move forward, which could include removing him from life support.
Decatur Police said no arrests have been made as of Monday evening.
