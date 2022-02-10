BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - The family of Jelani Day met Thursday with Bloomington police following Day's disappearance and death.
The Illinois State University graduate student was reported missing on Aug. 24, 2021, before his body was found on Sept. 4 in the Illinois River. His remains couldn't be identified for 20 days after that time.
Day's family said on their "Justice for Jelani Day" Facebook page that the meeting with Bloomington police top leaders took months to take place. They said they received less than 24 hours notice confirming police could meet.
NBC affiliate WEEK reports it received a statement from Bloomington Police Public Information Officer John Fermon, which did not have details about what occurred in the meeting. He called it a “private meeting between the Bloomington Police Department’s leaders and members of the Day family" in an email.
The investigation remains active, Fermon said, adding the Jelani Day Joint Task Force wants anyone with information to reach out to the FBI tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI.
This meeting happened as Illinois lawmakers have proposed a bill setting up faster FBI involvement in cases similar to Day's. It has the backing of an Illinois Senate Committee and is headed to the full Senate. In the bill, coroners or medical examiners would have to notify the FBI within 72 hours after they have human remains waiting to be identified.
The Day family said on Facebook they are continuing to fight hard for Jelani.
