SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - It has been nearly a month since Kenneth Brown disappeared. His family wants him to come back home.
The 42-year-old was last seen at the Days Inn Hotel. His family said they keep in touch on a regular bases. They knew something was wrong when no one heard from him.
Springfield investigators are keeping a close eye on the details. Police are talking to witnesses, looking through evidence and waiting on tips. However, they need information that can pinpoint his whereabouts.
"We're coming up on almost 30 days that he's been missing," said Joshua Stuenkel, who is the deputy chief of criminal investigations with Springfield police. "So, there's questions there about what might've occurred."
If one has the answers, the Missing Persons Awareness Network will award them $2,000.
"I don't care what you do, I don't care where you been, I don't care how you know, I just wanna bring him home," said Gia Marie, who is the founder and president of the nonprofit organization.
This is the first time the Illinois MPAN has offered rewards in missing persons cases. The organization will provide the reward collected by the family to anyone who provides information leading to a loved one being found. That could be an individual, nonprofit search group or law enforcement.
Brown's mother described her son as a loving person. His older sister expressed how they used to talk on the phone for hours in the day.
"Not a day goes by that my heart doesn't break and I miss him immensely," she said.
Brown's family is holding on to hope that one day, their beloved "Kenny" will come back home.
