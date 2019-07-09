SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The family of a 22-year-old pregnant mother who was murdered is speaking out.
22-year-old Samantha Cushing was found murdered in Shelbyville at Will and 1st streets.
24-year-old Deven Barger is suspected in her murder. A family member told us he is the father of their 3-year-old daughter, Addison, and was the father to the baby Samantha was six months pregnant with.
Police said Barger took Addison and led officers on a multi-county chase Monday.
Speeds of the chase reached about 60-70 mph before it slowed near Taylorville. The suspect began communicating with ISP out of his window.
The chase ended at Lincoln Trail in Taylorville, just east of Illinois State Route 48.
According to the Christian County Sheriff, the chase took a while because they wanted to make sure the child was safe. At times officers witnessed the child on the suspect's lap in the drivers seat.
The toddler was found safe at the end of that chase, and Barger was taken into custody.
Police have not yet said how Samantha Cushing was killed. The family told WAND News the baby she was pregnant with did not survive.
"Family said she, "always had a pretty smile... Was a CNA and enjoyed taking care of other people... Would do anything she could to help someone out. Addison, her 3-year-old was her life."
They also said Addison is safe with family members and is not in DCFS custody.
In another 2017 case, Barger was sentenced for aggravated battery of a police officer in Shelby County and began a prison sentence for that crime in August 2017.
ISP and the Shelby County Sheriff's Office are investigating.