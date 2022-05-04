KNOX COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The family of a fallen Knox County deputy talked how their world has been "turned upside down" after his death in a statement.
Deputy Nicholas "Nick" Weist lost his life on April 29 while assisting Galesburg police with a chase. According to NBC affiliate WEEK, the suspect's vehicle hit him while he was setting up spike strips. Authorities identified the suspect in that crash as 22-year-old Daylon K. Richardson.
Weist was pronounced dead at the scene.
In the Wednesday statement from the Weist family, which was sent on behalf of the Knox County Sheriff's Office, those who went out of their way to help the family through this challenging time were thanked for their efforts.
"We deeply beholden and grateful to all of you," the family said, adding the Knox County community "came to a complete stop" on the morning of Weist's death.
"The community bears witness to the loss of our hero, husband, father, son, brother, grandson," the statement said. "We are more than grateful for you all and we know that you too are feeling the loss."
The family went on it say their world was "turned upside down, obliterated and hopelessly broken" after losing Weist.
Authorities described Weist as being passionate about everything he did. He wanted to be police officer from a young age and, after graduating in 2009 from Western Illinois University with a degree in law enforcement and justice administration, Weist started growing his career from a Rock Island Police internship. He began working as a Knox County sheriff's deputy in 2018.
A memorial service for Weist is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 7 at Galesburg High School, located at 1135 W. Fremont St. in Galesburg. Click here for more details.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.