SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — A local state senator hopes a new law can combat the opioid epidemic by expanding access to overdose prevention tools.
"The opioid epidemic has destroyed families all across central Illinois and the country, and we need to start taking it seriously," said Sen. Paul Faraci (D-Champaign).
Opioids have been involved in over 70% of fatal drug overdoses in Illinois. Faraci says pharmacists, nurses, and physician assistants are currently the only people authorized to use overdose prevention equipment.
Although, a bill signed into law Friday will allow trained overdose responders enrolled in the Illinois Department of Human Services Drug Overdose Prevention Program to use fentanyl testing strips to help people in need.
"Champaign Urbana Health District is one of these organizations," Faraci explained. "These testing strips are a crucial tool for detecting fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid that is often mixed into other drugs without users' knowledge."
Faraci said even a change that seems small is a step in the right direction.
His plan passed unanimously out of the House and Senate this spring.
The new law takes effect on January 1.
