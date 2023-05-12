DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Farm Progress Show brings more than $31 million in economic activity every year to its host communities in Boone, Iowa, and Decatur, Ill., according to a new study.
The study was conducted by Informa, the global events company that owns the Farm Progress Show.
It measured the direct and indirect dollars spent by visitors, exhibitors and local suppliers during the 2022 FPS in Boone, Iowa. Based on scope and size, the figures apply to Decatur, as well, they said.
Matt Jungmann, national events director for Farm Progress, said they had estimated each year would have a $10 million economic impact when the deal was first made with the cities.
“Now we’re up to $31 million, and it feels good to more than fulfill the promise with our upcoming 10th show at the Decatur site,” Jungmann said.
Teri Hammel, Decatur Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, said an estimated 9,000 hotel rooms were booked in Macon County alone during the 2021 Decatur Farm Progress Show.
That research did not include rooms booked before or after the show, when many exhibitors and company representatives arrive on-site for setup and teardown.
In addition to hotels, Jungmann said the $31 million figure includes landscapers on-site, trucking, every chair, every table, spreading internet across 4 million square feet of exhibit space, and more. It does not include Farm Progress’ donations to volunteer groups.
“Plus, that number accounts for everyone who got in the truck, drove to Decatur or Boone, fueled up, bought Casey’s breakfast pizza, spent money for lunch at the concession stand, and drove home,” he added.
Hammel said their community welcomes all its Farm Progress Show visitors.
“There’s such a sense of pride that Decatur and Forsyth have that we can share with the visitors,” she said. “This community has wrapped our arms around this whole event. We always look forward to it and are grateful that it comes back every other year.”
The annual Farm Progress Show rotates between Decatur, Ill., and Boone, Iowa. “I’m an Iowa native and an Iowa State grad, so plenty makes me happy about bringing that kind of investment back to Iowa,” he said.
“Normally a trade show with 4 million square feet would exclusively be in Las Vegas or Orlando,” Jungmann said. “But the Farm Progress Show comes to town and focuses the entire global ag world on this community for three days.”
The 2023 Farm Progress Show will be held in Decatur, Aug. 29-31. For more information, check out FarmProgressShow.com.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
