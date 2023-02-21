FARMER CITY, Ill. (WAND) - After having to close due to staffing last summer, the Farmer City pool is getting ahead on the search for lifeguards this year.
City Manager Sue McLaughlin says Farmer City has partnered with Clinton YMCA to help reduce the cost of lifeguard certifications.
“So we had to change things up this year. Let’s try to address why we’re having difficulties and I think some of that was the cost to certify," said McLaughlin. "That’s almost $200 and you may not get that back and so we decided, let’s absorb that cost to try to help people get certified so that they can come and earn some money and enjoy the sun.”
The city has also increased pay to $15 an hour.
“Based on the feedback that we were getting from the guards that were there as well as people that applied or didn’t apply and why they didn't apply and so it was kind of fact gathering to see what we were missing, what we were doing wrong, and so we’ve tried to address that,” stated McLaughlin.
The pool is an essential to Farmer City residents. Last year, families spent over $100 for a season pool pass they weren't even able to use for the entire season.
“We just spent over a million dollars fixing it up and it’s because the council feels that it’s an important amenity to offer our residents in the area and so we want it used and it’s something that kids enjoy, the public enjoys and so we want to make sure that it’s open, it’s safe, and things are good,” said McLaughlin.
As of now, Farmer City only has seven lifeguards. They need at least 15 to 17 lifeguards for the season.
Fore more information, visit the Farmer City pool website.
