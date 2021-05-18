PAXTON, Ill. (WAND) - The father of a Paxton-Buckley-Loda student who recently died from COVID-19 complications is now hospitalized with the virus.
The family of student Joey Hoopingarner, who was a junior at PBL High School when he died Sunday night, confirmed this update with WAND News.
A family member's Facebook post asked for people to keep the father in their thoughts.
