DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A father who lost two of his sons to gun violence will host a young men's breakfast summit.
Antwane McClelland Sr. and City of Praise Church will hold an Empowering The Total Man Breakfast Summit on Saturday, Nov. 12.
"My goal with this is to just help men get built up in every area of their life," he said.
In 2021, McClelland lost his Antwane McClelland Jr. He was shot and killed in Decatur. Then 13 months later, his son, Arrion McClelland was shot and killed.
>> Community prayer held to call for peace.
"I don't want this to happen to anyone else in the community," he said.
Any man 16 and older can get information on health, careers, fitness, and finances. There will also be free breakfast provided.
"I just want them to have better and have a purpose."
The breakfast summit is free. McClelland said there would also be guest speakers.
"We are going to get knowledge and understanding. We are going to build each other up and love on each other."
The summit is on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at City of Praise Church on N. Edward St. in Decatur. Young men wanting to attend can RSVP to Antwane McClelland Sr. at 217-520-9031.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.