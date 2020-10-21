(WAND) - Iran and Russia are attempting to interfere in the 2020 U.S. election, the FBI announced Wednesday.
The announcement came in a Wednesday evening press conference. The FBI specifically said intelligence officials have learned Iran has sent spoofed emails to incite voters.
Iran is also sending out information saying people can cast fraudulent ballots, which the FBI said is false.
Russia has obtained some voter information, the FBI said.
Federal officials told the public in this conference their votes are secure in 2020. Activity was caught quickly, and leaders said they acted swiftly to the threat.
More to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.