DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Think of infrastructure the first thing that comes to mind are roads and bridges. But locks and dams on Illinois’ inland waterways are also infrastructure needing repairs and updates after years of neglect.
Federal funds for those projects are included in President Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure bill. Biden infrastructure coordinator Mitch Landrieu was in Springfield recently where we talked about the need for the projects and the union jobs they create. Landrieu went on to discuss money being put into locks 22 and 25 on the Mississippi River.
“Both of those projects collectively are in excess of $800 million,” Landrieu said.
Rep. Nikki Budzinski points to the importance of lock and dam funding to keep Illinois agriculture products moving to export markets in the Gulf.
“I’m advocating in the appropriations process for more funding for our locks and dams,” Budzinski told WAND News. “Majorly important for our family farmers to be able to move their goods to market.”
