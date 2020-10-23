OLNEY, Ill. (WAND) - State police said they have arrested a fifth suspect in connection to the investigation of an 19-year-old man's murder in Olney.
The latest arrest is of 43-year-old Misty D. Whipple, who is charged with aiding a fugitive in the case. She was arrested at about 1 p.m. Thursday by Mount Vernon police.
Troopers said she helped the person accused of shooting and killing 19-year-old Kyle Johnson, identified as 18-year-old Rick A. Meador, escape from a warrant. They said she rented a van and used it to transport him from Illinois to Florida. She's accused of doing this with the intent of preventing his arrest.
Authorities had found Meador and a 16-year-old female at the Bass Haven Campground in DeFuniak, Fla. Meador is charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, while the teen is charged with first-degree murder by accountability and the same conspiracy charge.
The two other arrested people include 33-year-old Tara N. Haws and 32-year-old Dale E. Boatman Jr. Both of these suspects are charged with first-degree murder by accountability and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.
At the time of the shooting, authorities said they found Johnson with multiple gunshot wounds at the intersection of North Walnut Street and East Laurel Street in Olney. He died in the hospital from his wounds.
The investigation into Johnson's death is the work of ISP DCI Zone 8, with the assistance of the Olney Police Department, Richland County Sheriff’s Department, Mount Vernon Police Department, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, ISP District 12 Patrol, ISP District 13 Patrol, and the United States Marshals.
