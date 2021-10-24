Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Rain. Thunderstorms possible...mainly in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 48F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.