Champaign, Ill (WAND) – Efforts are underway in Champaign to find ways to reduce gun violence.
“Community violence is something that’s plaguing all of the communities really downstate south of Chicago,” said Tracy Parsons, Community Relations Manager of Champaign. “I’m absolutely optimistic that we can address this issue and stop the violence and cure our community crisis.”
Parsons was a speaker for a lecture series at the YMCA at 1001 S. Wright Street in Champaign on Friday. The topic is Resist: Building a culture of nonviolence.
Parsons says one area of focus in reducing gun violence is dealing with people who have been released from prison and may have a series of problems.
“How do we engage with the formerly incarcerated population that overwhelmingly are involved in shooting incidents,” stated Parsons. “They have a lot of basic needs as it relates to employment, housing, educational issues. How to deal with conflict is a really, really important one as well as substance abuse and mental health issues.”