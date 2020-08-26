LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - A fire broke out inside an old Lincoln bottle factory Wednesday afternoon.
Crews were called to 1200 N Logan St., the old Ardagh Group factory.
The factory closed in April, 2019.
The glass container production facility had been part of the Lincoln community since 1942.
The plant used to employ about 150 people.
WAND News has a crew on the scene.
