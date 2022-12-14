CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The resident of a Champaign home has been displaced by a fire Wednesday morning.
The Champaign Fire Department said they responded to a structure fire at 1314 S. Duncan Road at 4:35 a.m. Wednesday morning.
When they arrived at the scene, there was heavy smoke and fire coming from the home. The occupant of the house was outside waiting for first responders.
Crews were able to extinguish the fire before spreading. There were no injuries.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
