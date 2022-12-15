CHAMPAIGN, ILL. (WAND) — "If it seems like there's more fires happening right now, there are," said Champaign Fire Deputy Marshall, Jeremy Mitchell.
This year, the department has responded to its highest number of structure fires since 2007.
Over the past few weeks, the Champaign-Urbana area has seen several fires, some ending in total loss. There are some things individuals can do to prevent a fire from happening in the first place. An easy place to start is holiday decor.
"Any kind of Christmas tree, artificial or natural, unplug it when you're not in the room make sure it's not plugged in all the time because eventually those bulbs will get hot. With space heaters, the main thing to remember is space heaters need space. Like the decorative candles, nothing hanging over them or around them. But also make sure they're plugged into a wall outlet," said Mitchell.
Some other safety reminders are to regularly check your smoke detector, properly dispose of smoking material, and never leave your kitchen unattended while cooking.
Fires can happen to anyone at any time. Experts stress the importance of making sure people and property are insured. Insurance agency owner, Kirstie Davis, explained why having coverage is so crucial.
"Let's just say you had a fire. It's not a total loss but you can't stay in your apartment or something like that. So, what is renters' insurance? It's going to cover where am I going to go stay if it's a total loss? Where am I going to stay if it's only 30 days? It's going to cover my personal belongings," said Davis.
According to Davis, many victims of home fires try to get insurance when it's too late.
