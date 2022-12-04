CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign Fire Department is investigating the cause of a second alarm fire that engulfed a two-story home and garage Saturday night.
CFD said they responded to a report of a structure fire at 112 E. Hill St. at 8:50 pm Saturday.
The fire started in the detached garage, which was fully in flames when crews arrived. It quickly extended to the adjacent house.
Fire crews deployed multiple hose lines and utilized master stream devices to extinguish the fires.
No one was home at the time of the fire. The residents have been displaced because of the damage.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
