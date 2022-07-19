URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Crews were called out to a fire at the U.N.F.I food distribution facility Tuesday morning just after 2:00.
The 2nd alarm fire at 2611 N. Lincoln Ave. had moderate smoke and fire visible near a rooftop chiller unit located near the center of the building.
The facility operates 24/7. Employees were already evacuating when crews arrived.
The ladder truck was used to get access to the roof from outside.
The fire was contained to a 20’ x 20’ roof area around a chiller unit located above a mechanical and maintenance room.
There was minimal smoke inside the structure.
An interior building sprinkler head had also been activated.
The fire was extinguished, and the incident brought under control within an hour with no injuries reported.
The Urbana Fire Department was assisted by Champaign Fire Department, Carle Arrow Ambulance, and Ameren Electric.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Complete damage estimates are undetermined due to operational downtime and possible equipment damage.
